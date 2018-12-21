Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 32.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 166,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 348,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.34M, down from 514,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 104,250 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Century Bancorp (A) (CNBKA) by 19.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,224 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.69 million, down from 45,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Century Bancorp (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 6,118 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has declined 5.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets; 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18; 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA)

Among 8 analysts covering DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. DineEquity had 30 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold” on Saturday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Wednesday, September 7 to “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Monday, October 5 to “” rating. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of DIN in report on Friday, February 17 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, February 26. Raymond James downgraded the shares of DIN in report on Monday, September 10 to “Outperform” rating. TheStreet downgraded the shares of DIN in report on Tuesday, September 8 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, February 27 to “Hold”.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,989 shares to 571,235 shares, valued at $122.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $974,803 activity. $938,676 worth of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) was sold by ADEL BRYAN R on Thursday, September 6.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 114.86% or $0.85 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DIN’s profit will be $28.16M for 11.32 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold DIN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 3.62% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Comerica Bank holds 14,196 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 29,700 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 65,218 shares. Capital Glob Invsts has invested 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 10,743 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 981 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Amer Bank & Trust accumulated 300 shares. 174,014 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 4,460 shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 80,599 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 48,203 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $21.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 64,813 shares to 126,020 shares, valued at $33.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overseas Shipholding by 155,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,705 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 43 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.04 million activity. $48,146 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was bought by Filler James J on Thursday, November 8. $132 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was bought by SLOANE BARRY R on Tuesday, October 9. $7,145 worth of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was bought by WESTLING JON. The insider Kay Linda Sloane bought 21 shares worth $1,586. Feeney Brian J. bought 2 shares worth $162. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $215 was bought by EVANGELISTA PAUL A.