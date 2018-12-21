Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) by 11.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 259,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.57 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 53,279 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 32.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,257 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77M, up from 29,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 4.33M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22,612 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $46.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 63,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. Carlson James B. had bought 2,000 shares worth $38,760 on Friday, November 16.

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ETH’s profit will be $12.22 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ETH shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 3.59% less from 24.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 45,500 shares. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 32,450 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 54,324 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 169,865 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 7,310 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Paradigm Cap Management holds 0.13% or 78,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 84,744 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 43,396 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 363,532 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 11,383 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 69,917 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 40,055 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 27,840 shares. Grand Jean Capital holds 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,700 shares. Eii Cap Management Incorporated holds 2,627 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.56% or 221,189 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings accumulated 0.08% or 6,703 shares. Century Cos invested in 0.36% or 7.14 million shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited holds 0.01% or 5,094 shares. 14,020 are owned by Comerica. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pennsylvania accumulated 168,218 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 27,590 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fairfield Bush And reported 156,756 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department holds 1.28% or 116,510 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 51,628 shares in its portfolio.

