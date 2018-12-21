Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 288,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $508.96M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 10.15M shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, up from 77,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 12.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 5 by Macquarie Research. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 5. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equalweight” on Thursday, July 14. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Financial Incorporated has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,592 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 820,957 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Lc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,975 shares. Greystone Inv Management Llc reported 33,868 shares stake. Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,930 shares. Afam Capital, Texas-based fund reported 104,576 shares. Bb&T holds 0.22% or 104,618 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.31% or 10,472 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 132,520 shares. Bluestein R H & Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 312,471 shares. Terril Brothers Inc reported 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,277 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44M was sold by Parker Mary Jayne. On Wednesday, July 11 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 140,638 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Is a Sound Investment in an Unsound Market – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Disney’s Hot Streak? (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $579.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Trust (VV) by 1.63M shares to 15.40 million shares, valued at $2.06 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bd Market Etf (BND) by 3.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.06M shares, and cut its stake in Newfield Exploration Co (NYSE:NFX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Starbucks Is Past Its Prime – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Chipotle Stock Be An Investor Safe Haven During This Correction? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Big Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montrusco Bolton reported 0.71% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Financial Corporation In stated it has 16,263 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,705 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management has 20,229 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.27% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Regions invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il reported 443,848 shares stake. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.06% or 4,040 shares. Pennsylvania reported 48,292 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 14,585 shares. Boys Arnold & Incorporated owns 6,005 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 0.35% or 24,119 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 0.43% or 37,884 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Inc holds 211,258 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $781,952 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by TERUEL JAVIER G.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 3. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $66 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by RBC Capital Markets.