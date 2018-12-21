Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $525,000, down from 9,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 7.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.29 million, down from 280,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 1.73 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 27.12 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP +3.3% after profit jump, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DVOL’s Holdings Could Mean 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, Salesforce & ADP – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Waste Connections (WCN) Acquires American Disposal Services – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Automatic Data Processing On Any Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,629 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability has 1,879 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,699 shares. 91,331 were accumulated by Heritage Mgmt Corporation. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 567 shares. 59,641 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 310,599 shares. Hl Fincl Service reported 109,746 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% or 43,050 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0.04% or 44,532 shares. Amer Trust Investment Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,727 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California Employees Retirement reported 1.16M shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 6. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Argus Research. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $967.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,913 shares to 252,058 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. The insider Siegmund Jan sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20 million. $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Albinson Brock. 1,197 shares were sold by Sackman Stuart, worth $172,886. 101,620 shares valued at $14.98 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Wednesday, November 7. $337,896 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Bonarti Michael A. Ayala John sold $1.74 million worth of stock.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $546.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,980 shares to 22,564 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 60,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,944 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” published on December 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s how MetroPlan’s Gary Huttmann views Brightline’s new proposal – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s 6 Takeaways From Disney’s Q3 (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05M. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, July 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 18. As per Wednesday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 6 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by S&P Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 10. Piper Jaffray maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, November 22. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $120.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $95.0 target in Thursday, September 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Incorporated stated it has 90,614 shares. Richard C Young & Com has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Invests Ca reported 7.22 million shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Ipg Ltd Liability Co reported 11,017 shares. Vision Incorporated has invested 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 8,843 shares. Manchester Ltd holds 0.19% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 999,159 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Holdg invested in 0.33% or 10,839 shares. 798 were reported by Ruggie Capital Group. Beacon Mgmt owns 154 shares. Bluestein R H & Co holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 312,471 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 150 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt reported 1.57% stake.