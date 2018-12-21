Conning Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,491 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 6,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $152.14. About 99,875 shares traded or 74.18% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 19.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51 million, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.39M shares traded or 11.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Pivotal Research. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, August 16 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, August 3 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Friday, November 10 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 26.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $466.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,929 shares to 4,155 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 12,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 16.11 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs reported 1.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Co holds 4,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 6,035 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 10,270 shares. Van Eck Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 405,055 shares. Moreover, Advsr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,354 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 1.47 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 64,148 shares or 3.27% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 281,324 shares. West Coast Limited Liability holds 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 37,143 shares. Farmers Tru Commerce owns 7,118 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Management holds 2.73% or 292,220 shares in its portfolio. 6.92 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. James Research Incorporated reported 100 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 179,200 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

