Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc analyzed 860 shares as the company's stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 8,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 39,078 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank analyzed 3,616 shares as the company's stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.77M, down from 220,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 48,217 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. 2,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Tips Etf (VTIP) by 19,382 shares to 133,558 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,368 shares, and has risen its stake in 1 Yr Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 103,380 are owned by Connors Investor Services. Community & Invest Communication, Kentucky-based fund reported 311,275 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 5.23 million shares. 21.80M were accumulated by Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Company. 10.98 million are held by Prudential Public Ltd. Truepoint has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank owns 6.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.01 million shares. Check Capital Management Inc Ca invested in 8,706 shares. Overbrook Mngmt accumulated 89,017 shares. Cambridge owns 79,644 shares. 3.17 million are owned by First Republic Management. Raymond James Tru Na reported 370,209 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 4.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 33,787 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8,980 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru Communication accumulated 1,725 shares. 1,383 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. National Asset Management has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barr E S And Company holds 0.03% or 800 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.12% or 4,433 shares. Heritage Invsts Management reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 88,573 are owned by Shellback Limited Partnership. 2,186 are held by Girard Partners Ltd. Schwab Charles Investment Management holds 0.4% or 1.61 million shares.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $361.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,300 shares to 73,547 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 271.44 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.