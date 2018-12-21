DOCADEMIC (MTC) targets $0.01901048655 while having -10.43% fall on December 20-21

DOCADEMIC (MTC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0020114745 or -10.43% trading at $0.0172822605. According to Top Crypto Analysts, DOCADEMIC (MTC) eyes $0.01901048655 target on the road to $0.0261295918229402. MTC last traded at LAToken exchange. It had high of $0.01970424 and low of $0.0168717555 for December 20-21. The open was $0.019293735.

DOCADEMIC (MTC) is down -23.22% in the last 30 days from $0.02251 per coin. Its down -72.92% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06381 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MTC traded at $0.2469. MTC has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $17.28M market cap. DOCADEMIC maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. MTC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/01/2018.

DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community.

The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform.