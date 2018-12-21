Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 99.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4,000, down from 14,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 593,024 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,128 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.91 million for 10.91 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $284.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 39,437 shares to 189,406 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $402,000 was sold by GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN. 1,500 shares were sold by Powers David, worth $192,472 on Wednesday, October 31.