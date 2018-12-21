Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 84.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 25,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,562 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $712.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $150.06. About 58.88M shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 12.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 45,155 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, up from 40,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.62. About 5.50M shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 109,126 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,437 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.65 million shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com stated it has 9,923 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 3.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 12,181 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc accumulated 5.34 million shares or 1.38% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,352 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 12,928 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100,638 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 228,907 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company reported 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 3 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 17. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Monday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 27 to “Perform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Needham. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 7. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 16. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The company was initiated on Friday, September 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, December 17. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Thursday, July 23 report. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 17 by Scotia Capital.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 40,355 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 35,153 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.20M shares. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl reported 25,190 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd reported 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South Texas Money Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orleans Cap Management La reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rothschild Il reported 69,100 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 197,826 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Services Lc has 70 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Company reported 172,223 shares. Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goelzer Incorporated reported 38,239 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 26,925 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).