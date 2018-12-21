S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp Non (EV) by 19.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, down from 30,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp Non for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 816,351 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 35.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF) by 391.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 57,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,980 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, up from 14,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 662,930 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 77.21 million shares or 2.42% less from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 256,181 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 19,644 are held by Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Valley Advisers has 306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 112 were reported by Dubuque Financial Bank & Communications. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 2,183 shares. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 4,300 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 46,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 172,061 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,036 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc holds 23,737 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 76,022 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability New York. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. EV’s profit will be $85.34 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B by 52,540 shares to 537,732 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Since October 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.56 million activity. The insider Langstraat Brian D. sold $617,495. Another trade for 5,943 shares valued at $261,291 was made by HIGDON LEO I JR on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 19 analysts covering PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Group owns 55,726 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Pnc Svcs Incorporated reported 23,677 shares. 183,856 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Co New York. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 22,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 113,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 565,730 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Axa owns 189,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,897 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 5,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 499 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Company Lp. Preferred Ltd Llc holds 1,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 159,940 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.23 million shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $548.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,275 shares to 52,128 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,967 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuittad (LVMUY).