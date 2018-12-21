Among 11 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Whitbread PLC had 27 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) on Monday, September 3 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Kepler Cheuvreux. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, November 16 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) on Thursday, November 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. See Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: GBX 5000.00 New Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

16/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 5100.00 New Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4950.00 New Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4900.00 New Target: GBX 5900.00 Reiteration

23/10/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4900.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4450.00 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4720.00 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4300.00 New Target: GBX 4720.00 Unchanged

The stock decreased 0.25% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4458. About 219,310 shares traded. Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of 8.15 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.