Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Hovnanian Entr. (HOV) Holding By $441,000; TTM Technologies Has 1.32 Sentiment

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Hovnanian Entr. (HOV) stake by 39.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 441,000 shares as Hovnanian Entr. (HOV)’s stock declined 29.56%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 670,000 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Hovnanian Entr. now has $140.16M valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.0067 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8444. About 1.64M shares traded or 63.26% up from the average. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) has declined 53.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HOV News: 11/04/2018 – SOLUS HAS CONSIDERED BUYING HOVNANIAN BONDS TO PROTECT CDS LOSS; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 30/05/2018 – Solus, GSO settle controversial Hovnanian debt dispute; 30/05/2018 – HOVNANIAN PAYS OVERDUE INTEREST ON BONDS, AVOIDING CDS TRIGGER; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian fails to get enough uptake for debt swap offer; 30/04/2018 – Canyon’s Friedman Pushes Back on GSO’s ‘Unseemly’ Hovnanian Deal; 14/05/2018 – HOVNANIAN ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN/SECURED CREDIT PACT AMENDMENTS; 19/04/2018 – K. Hovnanian Enterprises. Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – FITCH LOWERS HOVNANIAN’S IDR TO ‘C’ ON PROPOSED DEBT EXCHANGE

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 102 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 77 trimmed and sold stakes in TTM Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 113.53 million shares, up from 107.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 59 Increased: 63 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold HOV shares while 35 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 52.84 million shares or 3.69% less from 54.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lucas Mgmt accumulated 209,029 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 12,749 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 670,000 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). Swiss Bancshares reported 196,300 shares. 199,029 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5.79M shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0% or 187,661 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw Com has invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) or 21,351 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) for 461,121 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,600 shares to 11,672 valued at $3.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell stake by 206,990 shares and now owns 445,950 shares. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was raised too.

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $20.74M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.88% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 2.30 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 229,482 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.13% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 630,587 shares.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $981.82 million. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.