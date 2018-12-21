Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 38.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 6,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 17,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 32.73M shares traded or 90.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 7.70 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $616,000, down from 7.70B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 3.55 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 24.08 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 115,362 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (Prn) (NYSE:CLDT) by 92,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (Prn) (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 7,993 shares to 32,866 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 4,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,445 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.