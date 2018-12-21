Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 811.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired 14,714 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 16,528 shares with $2.98M value, up from 1,814 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $39.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.04 million shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.78, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 60 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced equity positions in United Community Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.71 million shares, up from 29.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. 34,077 shares valued at $5.85M were sold by Squires James A on Monday, August 13. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 801 shares worth $138,216. Shares for $414,954 were sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 12 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 17 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Loop Capital. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.57% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 268,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 1.06 million shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.1% invested in the company for 1.95 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 107,774 shares.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $427.17 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 233,547 shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 9.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.95 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

