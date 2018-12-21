Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 32.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 32,036 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 67,807 shares with $15.31M value, down from 99,843 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $730.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 39.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 4,667 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 268,732 shares with $30.38M value, down from 273,399 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $764.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 47.03 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 13,669 shares to 57,519 valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,684 shares and now owns 50,752 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple has $310 highest and $165 lowest target. $223’s average target is 44.87% above currents $153.93 stock price. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Robert W. Baird. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.83 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.