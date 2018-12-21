In a note released on today, Wells Fargo reiterated their “Outperform” rating on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock. The TP suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from firm’s current stock price.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun sold $919,176 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, August 29. 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. OMIDYAR PIERRE M had sold 36,000 shares worth $1.04M. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.19 million for 12.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay has $58 highest and $30 lowest target. $40.62’s average target is 45.54% above currents $27.91 stock price. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $41 target in Thursday, October 11 report. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.87 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

