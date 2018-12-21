Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (LEN) by 67.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 132,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,831 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 million, down from 195,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 6.34M shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 16,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.96M, down from 136,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 31.94 million shares traded or 127.77% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Launches Green Monday Deals to Lure Holiday Buyers – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun sold 26,204 shares worth $919,176. 18,283 shares were sold by Park Joo Man, worth $522,528. On Monday, July 23 Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 10,516 shares. Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of stock or 3,526 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,511 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. 1,466 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 317,630 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.09% or 71,946 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Comm reported 443 shares stake. Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Ww invested in 0.09% or 333,387 shares. Boston stated it has 0.63% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Swedbank reported 1.66 million shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 43,671 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 107,222 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 643,137 shares to 8.44M shares, valued at $693.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 172,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Monness. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Tuesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. Maxim Group maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Benchmark. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Tuesday, April 19 to “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lennar: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Making A Down Payment On Lennar – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Management shake-up at Lennar – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Lennar Corporation (LEN) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $453.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 171,000 shares to 341,000 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.32 million for 5.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Longfellow Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 37,714 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 75,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 27,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 5,208 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 119 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 5,198 shares. Delphi Inc Ma stated it has 1.22% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,251 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.25% or 11,541 shares. 861,995 were reported by First Manhattan. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 1,680 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.86% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Monday, December 21. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, December 29. As per Tuesday, September 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 30. FBR Capital maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3.