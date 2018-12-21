SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) had an increase of 0.39% in short interest. SP’s SI was 258,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.39% from 257,300 shares previously. With 90,800 avg volume, 3 days are for SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)’s short sellers to cover SP’s short positions. The SI to SP Plus Corporation’s float is 1.32%. It closed at $27.85 lastly. It is up 26.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) stake by 17.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,500 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 42,685 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 36,185 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners now has $12.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 2.17 million shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $621.94 million. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold SP Plus Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.62% more from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Invest Inc holds 12,305 shares. P2 Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.71% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). American Century accumulated 0% or 42,563 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 165,565 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Co has 346,209 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 135,855 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 126,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clark Estates New York holds 91,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa holds 50,200 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.16% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 42,239 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 8,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Management Incorporated invested in 170,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 362,567 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 143,264 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. $343,467 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares were sold by May Douglas J. 30,000 shares were sold by MEARS MICHAEL N, worth $2.07M on Thursday, September 20. 5,500 shares were sold by Selvidge Jeff R, worth $377,850 on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $581,368 was made by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10.