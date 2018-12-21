Among 2 analysts covering Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sangamo Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Guggenheim. See Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35 New Target: $11 Downgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,349 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 198,338 shares with $44.77M value, down from 199,687 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $744.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 437,792 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Management Lc invested in 4.58% or 29,210 shares. Knott David M invested in 25,050 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co owns 299,619 shares. First Dallas owns 2,966 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 11,311 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Llc. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,634 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Lc owns 24,140 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 28,150 shares. Hills Bancorporation And holds 39,116 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Hendley holds 48,742 shares. Glynn Capital Llc holds 0.38% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And accumulated 38,241 shares or 1.97% of the stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr stake by 62,725 shares to 148,650 valued at $7.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 10,930 shares and now owns 307,402 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was raised too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Hold”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 7. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.27 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Outlook For Sangamo Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sangamo Announces Treatment Of First Patient In Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of In Vivo Genome Editing Therapy For Hemophilia B – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Partners with Scholar Rock for Fibrotic Disease Drugs – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Editas Medicine vs. Sangamo Therapeutics – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sangamo Announces Completion Of TxCell Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.06 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 32.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 59.55 million shares or 0.59% less from 59.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,500 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Bailard holds 0.15% or 154,500 shares. Citadel Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 171,889 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Artal Sa reported 0.13% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Schwab Charles Inv has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 39,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59 are held by Next Fincl. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 3,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Leisure Cap Management reported 39,410 shares.