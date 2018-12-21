Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspen Investment Management Inc sold 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, down from 844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 7,714 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, up from 104,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 1.21 million shares traded or 136.60% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity.

Among 13 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 11 with “Neutral”. M Partners maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Wednesday, August 9. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $64 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 22 by Gabelli. Wedbush maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Wednesday, February 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) on Monday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Loop Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 128,963 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,650 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 12,275 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 594,360 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 19,418 shares. Ww Invsts owns 2.35M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 180 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Clinton Gru Incorporated owns 6,288 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru invested in 2,884 shares. Cadence Capital Management holds 0.02% or 3,628 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 28,900 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Shell Asset Management Co owns 11,747 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,377 shares to 74,083 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,619 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. JMP Securities maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 23 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Pacific Crest. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eqis Capital Management holds 2,953 shares. First Financial Bank holds 8,960 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank And Tru invested in 757 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 118,295 shares or 11.26% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 19,627 are owned by Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 168,487 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Capital holds 3.21% or 5,535 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital accumulated 2,802 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,830 shares. Cap Investment Of America Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,558 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 583 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Nuwave Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 113 shares.

Aspen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $233.10 million and $151.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,740 shares to 31,480 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 66.64 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,054 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. On Wednesday, September 12 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M. 16,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of stock or 1,375 shares.