Edgewood Management Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Downey Financial (DSL) Sentiment Is 0.91

Edgewood Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 0.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 673,805 shares with $141.98 million value, down from 676,355 last quarter. 3M Co now has $108.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.67. About 3.77M shares traded or 44.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Downey Financial Corp (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.29, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 42 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 46 sold and trimmed holdings in Downey Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 16.63 million shares, down from 17.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Downey Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,673 shares. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,375 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 988 shares. Inv House Lc owns 0.66% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,318 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 61,566 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Ltd holds 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,112 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 0.17% or 82,312 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 1.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr holds 0.11% or 4.69M shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 2,000 shares. Private Wealth invested in 0.61% or 7,846 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 40,947 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Natl Bank accumulated 9,821 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayez Sarofim And reported 49,648 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.47 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $190 target in Monday, November 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Hammes Eric D.. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $184,500 on Friday, October 26.

Edgewood Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1.14M shares to 7.97M valued at $1.16B in 2018Q3. It also upped Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 300,782 shares and now owns 18.79 million shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 973,462 shares traded or 177.90% up from the average. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has declined 10.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 6.62% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund for 1.97 million shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 84,350 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 91,990 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 88,413 shares.