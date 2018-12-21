Edmp Has Upped By $959,950 Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 57 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold stock positions in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 24.04 million shares, down from 24.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 44 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Edmp Inc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 241.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 6,575 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Edmp Inc holds 9,294 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 2,719 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.65M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ETH’s profit will be $12.22 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.39% EPS growth.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $480.64 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for 151,600 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.91 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Piermont Capital Management Inc. has 0.64% invested in the company for 76,530 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.38% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 132,535 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Friday, August 24 to “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, October 4. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $171 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. Ward Pat also sold $670,618 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, October 2. Shares for $117,533 were sold by Satterthwaite Tony. ROSE MARYA M also sold $1.70 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, December 3. $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Monday, November 5. Smith Mark Andrew also sold $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of stock. Cook Jill E sold $796,050 worth of stock or 5,307 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 54,321 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 13,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 6,224 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2.33M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 32,126 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com reported 45,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,447 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Mengis holds 2,650 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 34,033 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 2,831 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fincl Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,226 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division has 36,195 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability Co holds 0.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 22,560 shares.