Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 21,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 658,965 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.73 million, up from 636,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 1.32M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,264 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.24M, up from 177,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.59. About 590,689 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, December 8. On Thursday, February 2 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. JMP Securities reinitiated the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5 with “Buy”.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 248,700 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $40.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc. by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 24 to “Hold”. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 26. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 17 by M Partners. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick” on Tuesday, September 15. Goldman Sachs downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, April 4 to “Sell” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,817 activity.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Am Staying Away From Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool: When ‘Worse’ Can Actually Be Better – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Whirlpool, GrafTech International, Thermon Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, Air Industries Group, and Heat Biologics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Is Very Undervalued. Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.