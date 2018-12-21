Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 54.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 16,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34M, up from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.86 million shares traded or 220.42% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07M, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $159.51. About 2.20M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

Among 24 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. XPO Logistics had 96 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, November 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 9 report. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Bank of America. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $119 target in Monday, November 5 report. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Tuesday, December 20. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mngmt Assocs New York has invested 1.42% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northern Tru holds 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 717,889 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 488,288 shares. Argent holds 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 2,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.16% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 0.07% or 16,365 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Perkins Cap Management Inc has 0.29% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 50,638 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 35,065 shares. Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,488 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Capital Guardian Co holds 790 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $349.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 14,392 shares to 9,788 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,673 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.67 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Nomura. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 31 with “Underweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 28. As per Monday, December 19, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, May 2. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $180 target in Monday, June 13 report. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy”.