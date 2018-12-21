Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 61 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 44 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2. The active investment managers in our database now have: 17.48 million shares, down from 18.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 29.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 39.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 7.93 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 11.91 million shares with $350.98 million value, down from 19.84 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $231.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 84.06 million shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. It has a 112.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund for 348,390 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 353,100 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.54% invested in the company for 793,908 shares. The New York-based Ota Financial Group L.P. has invested 0.49% in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 177,929 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 1.38M shares traded or 91.26% up from the average. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) has declined 21.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.86% the S&P500.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Worldpay Inc stake by 725,029 shares to 2.80M valued at $283.68 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Godaddy Inc stake by 8,743 shares and now owns 3.24 million shares. Transunion was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 45,925 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 3.70M shares. Advisers Lc accumulated 630,573 shares. Blue Financial has invested 1.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hap Trading Lc holds 0.13% or 70,358 shares in its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,587 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Shoker Invest Counsel invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc invested in 62,225 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 3.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Pl Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 442,501 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 12.01M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vantage Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 33,720 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 16. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report.