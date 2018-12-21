SOHM INC (OTCMKTS:SHMN) had an increase of 573.58% in short interest. SHMN’s SI was 35,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 573.58% from 5,300 shares previously. The stock increased 80.00% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0009. About shares traded. SOHM, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHMN) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 51.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 77,000 shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 16.90%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 71,850 shares with $2.19M value, down from 148,850 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 665,626 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 29.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C

SOHM, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and private label pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 million. It offers analgesics, antibiotics, anti-cold, and anti-inflammatory drugs, as well as over-the-counter, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceutical products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also exports its products.

Among 3 analysts covering Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Telephone and Data had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, August 8 report.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share. TDS’s profit will be $15.81 million for 58.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $12.57 million activity. Davis Clarence A sold $10,407 worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 23,567 shares valued at $824,374 was made by McCahon Jane W on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 37,600 shares valued at $1.33 million was sold by Butman James W. THAUS KURT B had sold 129,656 shares worth $4.58 million. Hanley Joseph R sold $1.67 million worth of stock. The insider Chambers Douglas W sold $564,822. Carlson Prudence E sold $160,784 worth of stock or 5,933 shares.