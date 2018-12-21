Eidoo (EDO) registered 11.60% move up during a day

Eidoo (EDO) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0932999999999999 or 11.60% trading at $0.8976. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Eidoo (EDO) eyes $0.98736 target on the road to $1.50985842542511. EDO last traded at Bitfinex exchange. It had high of $0.9298 and low of $0.7952 for December 20-21. The open was $0.8043. About 307,793 EDO worth $269,929 traded hands.

Eidoo (EDO) is up 6.09% in the last 30 days from $0.8461 per coin. Its up 26.42% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.71 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EDO traded at $1.45. EDO has 89.29 million coins mined giving it $80.15 million market cap. Eidoo maximum coins available are 90.71 million. EDO uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 26/09/2017.

Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically.