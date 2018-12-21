Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 8,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 50,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 1.80M shares traded or 64.86% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 22.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,974 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29 million, up from 73,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 7,703 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $183.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Pfd Ser I (Prn) by 34,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 14,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.77 million activity. The insider COPPOLA ARTHUR M sold 105,574 shares worth $5.26M.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. MAC’s profit will be $168.25 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

