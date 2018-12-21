Ejf Capital Boosted First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake By $29.50 Million; V.F. (VFC) Shorts Lowered By 6.95%

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) had a decrease of 6.95% in short interest. VFC’s SI was 6.70M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.95% from 7.20M shares previously. With 1.91 million avg volume, 4 days are for V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s short sellers to cover VFC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.10 million shares traded or 60.11% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand

Ejf Capital Llc increased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 90.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 1.74M shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 21.00%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 3.66 million shares with $63.13M value, up from 1.92 million last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 5.70 million shares traded or 41.67% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Among 8 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. First Horizon National had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. UBS downgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 11. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Hovde Group on Friday, June 29.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. POPWELL DAVID T had bought 15,750 shares worth $250,077. $48,870 worth of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares were bought by Valine Yousef A.. The insider NISWONGER SCOTT M bought 25,000 shares worth $363,763. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $88,381.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold FHN shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 61,698 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 19,276 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.59M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management accumulated 274,193 shares. Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 528,304 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 873,060 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 115,841 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 239,021 shares. Weiss Multi reported 250,000 shares stake. Cibc Asset accumulated 11,411 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 94,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) stake by 112,985 shares to 250,038 valued at $6.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 722,797 shares and now owns 300,074 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.73 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 23.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 4,156 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northern Trust holds 0.12% or 5.30M shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.72% or 7,950 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested in 0.07% or 74,308 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 16,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0.02% or 14,870 shares. Axa reported 222,833 shares stake. 30,190 are held by Loudon Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.62% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Great Lakes Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 26,287 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cambridge Tru holds 0.37% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 68,670 shares.