Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 12.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 778,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.42M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. It closed at $9.01 lastly. It is down 9.64% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.16M, up from 105,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 1.38 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Among 8 analysts covering Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 27 to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 20 report. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Scotia Capital with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 12 by Scotia Capital. Credit Suisse upgraded ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) on Monday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 15. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $16.0 target in Monday, December 11 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ITUB in report on Tuesday, October 13 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 22 to “Hold”.

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.00M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $124.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding’s (ITUB) CEO Candido Bracher on Q1 2018 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco In A Wobbly Recovery Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) CEO Candido Bracher on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cetera Advsr Lc owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,188 shares. 5.99 million were accumulated by Invesco. Gabelli Funds holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Ltd Company reported 2,600 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group owns 13,375 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 87,731 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.08% or 90,806 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Ltd owns 193,917 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,605 shares. Amer Century accumulated 2.94M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 621,359 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd stated it has 26,174 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jabre Prns holds 10,623 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Hold Your Nose and Dive Into Electronic Arts – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EA -4.1% as bullish Needham takes knife to price target – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Video Game Stocks on Steep Discount – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Sunday, November 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 30 by Mizuho. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 2 by Mizuho. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 12 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Wedbush. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Hilliard Lyons. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 sales for $22.11 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $148,190. Shares for $1.50M were sold by Jorgensen Blake J on Tuesday, July 3. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $117,287. Wilson Andrew also sold $759,241 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $565,568 was made by Soderlund Patrick on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $278,347 were sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III on Wednesday, September 5.