Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 82.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 15,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $366,000, down from 18,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 27,962 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 93.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90 million, up from 4,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $207.14. About 296,652 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 14,413 shares to 21,890 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold AZPN shares while 118 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 65.16 million shares or 1.60% less from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Creeks Capital Management LP holds 3.97% or 625,803 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.34M shares. Barclays Pcl owns 78,042 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 0.02% or 9,734 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 48,729 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.84 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. California-based Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,990 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cibc Asset invested in 2,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% or 106,837 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com owns 0.06% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 142,607 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 521,283 shares. Guardian Tru holds 0% or 513 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 234,952 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05 million for 33.83 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aspen Technology had 35 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Thursday, April 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, April 9 to “Outperform”. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by Avondale. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, January 25. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Saturday, August 15 to “Buy” rating.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,732 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,793 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).