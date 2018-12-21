Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Gap Inc Del Com (GPS) by 26.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 68,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55 million, up from 262,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Gap Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.18M, up from 625,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 10.46 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.36 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by MOONEY BETH E, worth $182,600 on Thursday, November 1. Evans Trina M sold $572,105 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23. $127,910 worth of stock was sold by Highsmith Carlton L on Friday, November 2. Schosser Douglas M had sold 6,048 shares worth $129,972 on Thursday, August 16. KIMBLE DONALD R also bought $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, November 2. Gorman Christopher M. sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00M.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $359.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Fed Corp (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1.03M shares to 229,928 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 238,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,856 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Among 36 analysts covering The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Va Corp New Com by 17,489 shares to 72,403 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 199,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,520 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.