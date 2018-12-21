Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 15,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 682,071 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.36 million, down from 697,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 8.14 million shares traded or 49.68% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 19.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.22 million, up from 234,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 733,938 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 Gill Charles D sold $1.94 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 14,255 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Breakup Plan Prolongs the Uncertainty – Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.27 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GTT Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind GTT Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Arsanis, BioTelemetry, Dolby Laboratories, and Northern Dynasty Minerals â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTT Communications, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GTT Announces New UK and Europe Divisions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.