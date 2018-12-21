Elk Creek Partners Lifted Maxlinear (MXL) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Bojangles', Inc. (BOJA)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Maxlinear Inc (MXL) stake by 2.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 61,514 shares as Maxlinear Inc (MXL)’s stock rose 1.35%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 2.18M shares with $43.25 million value, up from 2.11 million last quarter. Maxlinear Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 416,055 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has declined 24.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bojangles had 2 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. See Bojangles', Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Downgrade

04/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MXL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 65.26 million shares or 9.10% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 26,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% or 14,391 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Davis & Incorporated has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 505,837 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability owns 1,848 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 3.26 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 57,600 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1.42 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 68 shares. Vanguard invested in 6.21M shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 3.16M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0.14% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 352,028 are held by Blair William Il.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.29 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $245,128 was sold by Torgerson William. On Monday, December 3 the insider LaChance Michael J. sold $1.04 million.

Among 2 analysts covering MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MaxLinear had 2 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Wright Med Group N V stake by 41,504 shares to 682,861 valued at $19.82M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 21,820 shares and now owns 63,263 shares. Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 777,256 shares traded or 68.50% up from the average. Bojangles', Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) has risen 24.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BOJA News: 06/03/2018 – Bojangles’ Sees FY18 Rev $550M-$560M; 08/05/2018 – BOJANGLES INC QTRLY COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.8%; 05/03/2018 – BOJANGLES’ NAMES JAMES KIBLER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bojangles’ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOJA); 08/05/2018 – Bojangles’ Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $64M-$68M; 08/05/2018 – Bojangles’ 1Q EPS 12c; 06/03/2018 – BOJANGLES’ SEES FY REV. $550.0M TO $560.0M, EST. $546.3M; 24/04/2018 – Bojangles’ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 12 Days; 05/03/2018 – BOJANGLES INC – APPOINTMENT OF KIBLER FOLLOWS RESIGNATION OF CLIFTON RUTLEDGE; 06/03/2018 – BOJANGLES INC BOJA.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.64 TO $0.72