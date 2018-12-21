Elm Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 45.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Advisors Llc bought 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 5,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 10.86 million shares traded or 92.60% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 99.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 158,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 316,705 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.98 million, up from 158,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 29.54M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Gaga Effect: Intel pulls back on splashy consumer marketing strategy – Portland Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INTC or NVDA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Intel: 5.9% Shareholder Yield And Plenty Of Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Russell 1000 ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Rosenblatt. Tigress Financial downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 9 by Nomura. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, October 18 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Nomura.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4,361 shares to 81,925 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 55,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,145 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold $557. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155. $226,100 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Endurance Wealth Management owns 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,404 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,295 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.64% or 2.52 million shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,991 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 122,396 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Ca owns 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,220 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 51,966 shares. Benchmark reported 17,500 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.86% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.24M shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.82% or 16.08M shares. Boys Arnold & owns 84,598 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 327,104 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sabal Tru Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sentinel Trust Com Lba accumulated 28,230 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas has 3.56% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 238,628 shares. Diligent Limited Com stated it has 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Congress Asset Management Com Ma holds 0.58% or 365,258 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 130,717 shares. Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 3,972 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Kinetics Lc reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cls Investments Ltd Liability reported 587 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 12,536 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 16.39 million shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 150,000 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings.

Elm Advisors Llc, which manages about $247.49M and $149.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,155 shares to 29,972 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105.0 target in Tuesday, November 7 report. CLSA upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 21 by Simmons & Co. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform” on Friday, May 26. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, October 18 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.