Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 22.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 5,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,284 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23M, down from 73,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 5.34 million shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 743,523 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $59.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51M. 6,409 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares with value of $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J.. MONSER EDWARD L had sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57M on Friday, September 7.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 241,381 shares to 314,872 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.02 per share. IR’s profit will be $314.43M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.86% negative EPS growth.

