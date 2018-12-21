Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 12.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 17,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,010 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.09M, up from 138,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 884,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Teluscorp (TU) by 94.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 58,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,634 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134,000, down from 61,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Teluscorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 323,636 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 7.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

