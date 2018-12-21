Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) by 98.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 386,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127,000, down from 394,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 85,303 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, down from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $162.17. About 274,452 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,332 shares to 67,414 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 22.03 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 10,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfmark Offshore Inc.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $152.51M for 8.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

