Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,926 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.41M, down from 33,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $184.23. About 2.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 5,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 648,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.98 million, down from 654,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 9.75 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Friday, November 2. 21,029 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.76 million were sold by Taylor David S. Moeller Jon R also sold $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 2,901 shares valued at $242,298 was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Friday, November 9 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $4.39 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 47,748 shares. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 22 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, April 20. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, August 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 15. Argus Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc owns 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,831 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 206,492 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr has 633,316 shares. Waverton Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg has 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 169,180 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,927 are held by American Beacon. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 463,863 shares. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Limited Liability owns 41,291 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has 2.9% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 411,489 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 1.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 39,411 shares. Foster Motley invested in 0.82% or 65,933 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.17 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by UBS. Credit Suisse downgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, December 20 to “Neutral” rating. Gabelli initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 31. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 1 by Argus Research.