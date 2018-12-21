Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (ENLK) by 126.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 333,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,819 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.13M, up from 263,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 1.60 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has declined 16.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLK News: 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 6C, EST. 6C; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.76B, EST. $1.66B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLK); 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 21.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd sold 145,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 544,898 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.72 million, down from 690,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 680,533 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Among 5 analysts covering Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11. The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by BTIG Research. The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, May 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “” rating and $27 target. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, November 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 115.62 million shares or 3.69% less from 120.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rock Point Advisors Lc reported 667,953 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pnc Fincl Grp owns 1,617 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 16,212 shares. Element Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 16,974 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 18,834 shares. 15,347 are owned by Eii Mngmt. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 2.87M shares. Strs Ohio holds 5,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Invest Research accumulated 106,050 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 81,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 13,915 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Boston Ptnrs holds 249,490 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 51,224 shares.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd, which manages about $825.08 million and $303.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 68,752 shares to 495,328 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $33.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 96,297 shares to 170,354 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 32,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,250 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D).

