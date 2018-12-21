Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 90.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 33,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,750 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 37,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 6.76 million shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Swedbank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 73,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $149.02M, up from 645,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 6.18 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. 250 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, November 19. Kadre Manuel had bought 1,000 shares worth $169,330. 4,125 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A. Shares for $2.19 million were sold by Lennie William G..

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 18 by RBC Capital Markets. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 31 report. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. Nomura upgraded The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, June 23 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 29 by Vetr. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 173,500 shares. Capital Counsel has 5,774 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Lc has 3,951 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.24% or 6,426 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability has 50,565 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 122,308 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Capital Partners LP reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 232 shares. Holderness Invs has invested 2.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whitnell stated it has 12,287 shares. 2,781 are owned by Amer Asset Mngmt. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prudential Public owns 835,915 shares. Smith Salley Associates owns 1,465 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 6.02 million shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. Shares for $99,929 were bought by TEAGUE AJ on Thursday, August 2. Shares for $673,375 were sold by HACKETT JAMES T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 30.34 million were reported by Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. 26,940 are held by Palo. Federated Invsts Pa holds 20,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability has 44,264 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc stated it has 49,521 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd holds 29,565 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.17 million shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Klingenstein Fields accumulated 0.02% or 15,738 shares. City Hldgs invested in 850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,766 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Stifel stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hilltop has invested 0.14% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,057 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 6.93 million shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,316 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).