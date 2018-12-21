Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 35.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,230 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, down from 14,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $187.15. About 799,091 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 10.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 16,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,845 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.64 million, up from 156,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 670,792 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Nasdaq Plans to Pursue Bitcoin Futures Despite Plunging Prices, Sources Say – Bloomberg” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS downgrades CME as upside fully priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: AMT, CME, ECL, WPC, PHM – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP – Benzinga” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 8. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.45M for 29.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $158.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12,875 shares to 49,545 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. The insider Pankau Ronald A. sold $35,530. Tully Sean also sold $2.59M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, December 12. 4,976 shares were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M., worth $878,762. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold 10,000 shares worth $1.89M. 3,353 shares were sold by Holzrichter Julie, worth $626,039 on Tuesday, November 6. 5,847 shares were sold by Winkler Julie, worth $1.14 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 23,159 shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,000 shares. Prio Wealth LP owns 2,122 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 92,100 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 2.03M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 47,590 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 46,911 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 30,005 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 15,117 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 67 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 0.88% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nuwave Ltd Liability Company holds 0.86% or 3,361 shares in its portfolio.

Among 26 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Microchip Technology had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Friday, August 10. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Friday, March 2. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $110.0 target. SunTrust maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : CHU, CZR, BEL, AMD, LYG, BOTZ, MCHP, MDCO, SQQQ, BABA, GE, AZN – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Microchip (MCHP) Stock Is a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, ESRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 3,196 shares worth $269,519. Bjornholt James Eric also sold $134,464 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, November 23. SIMONCIC RICHARD J had sold 3,171 shares worth $228,502.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $26.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 6,388 shares to 139,874 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,058 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Management Lp stated it has 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 37,018 shares. Mngmt Associates Ny owns 7,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Company has 2.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 312,190 shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 11,448 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 93,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 166,580 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership owns 26,392 shares. 2,781 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Company. Hartline Inv holds 18,675 shares. Osterweis Cap reported 211,685 shares.