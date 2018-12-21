EPS for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected At $0.94; Last Week Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Coverage

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $0.94 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 49.21% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. ABCB’s profit would be $44.39 million giving it 8.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Ameris Bancorp’s analysts see 3.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 680,238 shares traded or 87.78% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Among 7 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, July 26. Berenberg maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 520 target. Peel Hunt maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) on Thursday, November 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Thursday, August 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Numis Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) on Monday, September 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Thursday, November 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Shore Capital. Peel Hunt maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) on Thursday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Liberum Capital. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.73% or GBX 7.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 423.6. About 743,008 shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 2.58 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

More news for Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Form N-PX VALIC Co II For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form N-PX ALLIANZ FUNDS For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ftb Advisors owns 451 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 551,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,924 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn holds 0% or 470 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 31,308 shares. Stieven Advisors L P owns 127,540 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.08% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 124,151 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 9,231 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 161,620 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fidelity Southern, New Age Beverages, and Playa Hotels & Resorts Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “South Georgia’s Colony Bank buying Calumet Bank, aims at Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Two Bank Stocks on Our Radar Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by PiperJaffray. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.