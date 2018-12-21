EPS for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected At $-0.46; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Among 2 analysts covering Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Getty Realty had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) rating on Monday, July 16. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $30 target. See Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) latest ratings:

24/07/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.5 New Target: $30 Maintain

Analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report $-0.46 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 29.23% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s analysts see -25.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 1.09 million shares traded or 200.73% up from the average. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has declined 57.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CRR News: 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics Sees FY Rev $250M; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS SAYS STILL TARGETING POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ CARBO Ceramics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRR); 26/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N FY2018 REV VIEW $244.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics: Board Size Reduced to 6 Directors; 21/03/2018 CARBO CERAMICS – ON MARCH 20, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO SIX DIRECTORS AS BOARD MEMBER ROBERT RUBIN PASSED AWAY ON MARCH 17 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getty Realty declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Getty Realty: 30% Downside To Peers – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2018. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) CEO Christopher Constant on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Getty Realty acquires 30 properties for $52M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 161,204 shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 12.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Getty Realty Corp. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 25.27 million shares or 1.09% more from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.09% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 802,702 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 22,219 shares. 109,760 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Us Bancorp De reported 235 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 12,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 60,271 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 118,113 were reported by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 5.22M shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 15,643 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 48,631 shares.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 25.63 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

More notable recent CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on CARBO Ceramics Q3 sales – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbo Ceramics: A Long Play On U.S. Drilling – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR), (CVIA) – A New Frac Sand Giant Is Born Amid An Industry Shift – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.89 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 0.38% less from 19.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 22,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Ls Advsrs Lc reported 663 shares stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Art Advisors Ltd owns 36,281 shares. Tctc Lc invested in 12,850 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 0.03% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Us Comml Bank De invested in 1,270 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd reported 54,800 shares. Riverhead Cap stated it has 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 211,801 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 1.43M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 18,819 shares.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $47,700 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $47,700 was bought by Kolstad Gary A.