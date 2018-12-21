EPS for Digi International Inc. (DGII) Expected At $0.01; Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.01 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. DGII’s profit would be $274,683 giving it 249.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Digi International Inc.’s analysts see -92.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 148,228 shares traded or 71.96% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has risen 13.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the lnstructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 109 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 104 reduced and sold positions in Callaway Golf Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 82.14 million shares, up from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Callaway Golf Co in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 87 Increased: 59 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 21.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co owns 830 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 94,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 39,508 shares. Millrace Asset Group accumulated 165,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 1,810 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 151,762 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Mackenzie owns 33,693 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Co owns 0.26% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 55,403 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 11,923 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 566 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $264,837 activity. 7,213 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares with value of $84,686 were sold by NAWAZ AHMED. 2,401 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares with value of $28,481 were sold by Roberts Tracy L..

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $274.41 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 208.12 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 7.41% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company for 650,000 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 3.01% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 2.06% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 167,490 shares.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 1.66 million shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500.