Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report $2.47 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 19.32% from last quarter’s $2.07 EPS. ISRG’s profit would be $282.07M giving it 46.55 P/E if the $2.47 EPS is correct. After having $2.24 EPS previously, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s analysts see 10.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $12.04 during the last trading session, reaching $459.88. About 200 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

SOLIUM CAP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SIUMF) had a decrease of 66.76% in short interest. SIUMF’s SI was 12,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 66.76% from 36,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 120 days are for SOLIUM CAP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SIUMF)’s short sellers to cover SIUMF’s short positions. It closed at $8.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 80 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 10,064 shares. 385 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp owns 500 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 1,546 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.18% or 2,389 shares. Fin Architects owns 277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 4,500 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group holds 6,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 345 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Daiwa Sb Invs reported 2,800 shares. M Securities reported 0.12% stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 7,221 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 60,193 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, October 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $630 target in Friday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 12 with “Outperform”.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. On Tuesday, July 24 BARRATT CRAIG H sold $1.31M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,500 shares. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $4.20 million. 32,500 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $16.28 million were sold by Rosa David J.. Brogna Salvatore also sold $1.13 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. Samath Jamie also sold $451,170 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 24. $196,000 worth of stock was sold by RUBASH MARK J on Friday, August 31. Myriam Curet also sold $372,706 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $52.52 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 68.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Solium Capital Inc. provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity incentive plans. The company has market cap of $479.28 million. The firm offers Shareworks software platform comprising Shareworks Global Compliance for reducing risk and expenses; Shareworks Cap Table, a drag-and-drop report capability; Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements; and Shareworks Plan Admin, which handles various plan types from various types of share purchase plans to an array of awards. It has a 177.76 P/E ratio. It also provides Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides an online tool for participants to view and manage their entire equity plan; Shareworks Expense Accounting; and Shareworks Scenarios for performing financial analysis, as well as Transcentive software platform.