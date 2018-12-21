EPS for Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Expected At $0.27; Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Varonis Systems had 10 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 12. Jefferies maintained the shares of VRNS in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, September 18. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 25. See Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 68.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MRTN’s profit would be $14.70M giving it 14.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Marten Transport, Ltd.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 305,787 shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 12.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 223,057 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Join Varonis at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2018 and Learn How to Avoid the Most Common IAM Failures – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems -20% on Q2 EPS miss with in-line guide; analysts slash targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,736 activity. Melamed Guy also sold $117,736 worth of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Friday, August 31.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 23.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 0.85% more from 36.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.