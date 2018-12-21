EPS for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Expected At $0.69; Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Shorts Up By 4.83%

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) had an increase of 4.83% in short interest. SLB’s SI was 19.45 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.83% from 18.56M shares previously. With 11.88M avg volume, 2 days are for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB)’s short sellers to cover SLB’s short positions. The SI to Schlumberger N.V.’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 24.54 million shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 182,927 shares. Portland Advsr Limited has 36,275 shares. New York-based Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3.28M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 213,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 35,358 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y accumulated 6,741 shares. Selway Asset reported 1.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kbc Nv owns 266,959 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sir Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, June 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by HSBC.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24. The insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.13 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

