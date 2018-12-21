Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.56 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $17.23 million giving it 13.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 206,265 shares traded or 62.74% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has risen 8.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association

Among 4 analysts covering Onesavings Bank (LON:OSB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Onesavings Bank had 9 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Numis Securities. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Numis Securities. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, December 7. See OneSavings Bank Plc (LON:OSB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.18% or GBX 0.62 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 342.02. About 239,797 shares traded. OneSavings Bank Plc (LON:OSB) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OSB News: 29/03/2018 – Global Lumber & Wood Production Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Metsaliitto Osuuskunta, Norbord and Sonae Industria – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – NORBORD INC. ANNOUNCES CORRECTED VOTING RESULTS ON ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – NORBORD CURRENTLY EXPECTS SUSPENSION TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018 AND TO CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 1 MONTH; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Norbord, Cuts Interfor; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EBITDA $170M; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Norbord To Suspend Production at Oriented Strand Bd Mill in British Columbia; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL; 12/03/2018 Norbord Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings firm in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of 836.20 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages, and Personal Loans. It has a 6.35 P/E ratio. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.23% less from 27.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.05% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Arizona State Retirement reported 37,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 8,960 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 25,046 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 63,326 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 1,731 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 20,362 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Amer Grp stated it has 22,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board owns 17,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P owns 38,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 62,838 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 11,400 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc holds 716,575 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. $234,497 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shares were sold by Bessko Zsolt K. Dean Robert E had sold 3,771 shares worth $148,955. Another trade for 9,216 shares valued at $373,195 was sold by Spring Maria F. The insider LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold $527,786. Another trade for 2,433 shares valued at $98,933 was sold by Bartelli Whitney A..

