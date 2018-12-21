EPS for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Expected At $0.52; United Community Banks Has 1.01 Sentiment

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 86 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 85 reduced and sold positions in United Community Banks Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 68.16 million shares, up from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 63 Increased: 60 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report $0.52 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.64% from last quarter's $0.47 EPS. SMMF's profit would be $6.49 million giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s analysts see -5.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has declined 24.32% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) has declined 17.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 30.95% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.42 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $43.56M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $247.24 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

